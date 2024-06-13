WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
WESCO International Stock Performance
NYSE WCC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.70. 7,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
