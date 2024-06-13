WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.70. 7,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

