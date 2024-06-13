Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.49

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 788805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

