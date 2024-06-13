Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,901. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

