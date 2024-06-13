WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.03

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 29624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.