WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.03

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 29624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

