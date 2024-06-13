Wormhole (W) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96.62 Million

Wormhole (W) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $882.20 million and approximately $96.62 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.50226911 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $108,685,781.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

