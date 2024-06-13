Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Worthington Steel Trading Down 1.0 %
Worthington Steel stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
