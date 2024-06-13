Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Steel stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

