Wrapped Pulse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $426.57 million and $3.00 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,549,576,768,242 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,528,378,113,255.113. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005137 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $4,569,932.62 traded over the last 24 hours.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,528,378,113,255.113. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005137 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $4,569,932.62 traded over the last 24 hours."

