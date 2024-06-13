X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.47

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 66769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPE. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

