Xai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $171.99 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $171.99 million and $22.25 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.63935695 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $23,483,650.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

