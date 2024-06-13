XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. XOMA has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $25.85.

Get XOMA alerts:

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.