XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. XOMA has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $25.85.
About XOMA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.