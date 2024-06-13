YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.24. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 777,465 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.