ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 45.9% in May

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZKIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

About ZK International Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.