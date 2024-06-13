ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 45.9% in May

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ZK International Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZKIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
About ZK International Group
