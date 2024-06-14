14,664 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Acquired by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 18,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,829. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.