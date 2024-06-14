18,888 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vistra by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.9 %

VST stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

