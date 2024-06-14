19,648 Shares in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Acquired by Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 1.33% of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFNV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

About Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

