25,000 Shares in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 320,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $995.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,576. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

