319,336 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Nepc LLC

Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 319,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,486,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.93. 5,810,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $500.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

