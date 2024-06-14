338,994 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

SOFI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,879,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484,051. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.