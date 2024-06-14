38,269 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.9% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

