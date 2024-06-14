3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $327.55

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.55 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.20). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.16), with a volume of 1,188,323 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.45. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 879.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 3,243.24%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

