4,678 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. 3,526,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,859. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

