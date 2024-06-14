62,954 Shares in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Acquired by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,168. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

