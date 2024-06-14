7,235 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $160.19. 1,935,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

