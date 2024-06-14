870,001 Shares in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 870,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,000. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ROE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.