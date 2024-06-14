9,228 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $554,685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. 1,156,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,002. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile



PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

