9,810 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 166.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 974,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,303,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.