Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 217.3% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 120,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,085. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 457,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,680 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

