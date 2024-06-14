Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,563 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.04. 2,185,687 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

