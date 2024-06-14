Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,131 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. 379,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

