Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,831 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 5.8% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,373. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.