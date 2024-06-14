Able Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. 2,966,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,844. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

