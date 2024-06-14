Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Buys $33,312.00 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $33,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,407,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,297,654.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,704 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $133,041.84.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,598 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $132,452.40.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,357 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $450,319.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

