Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

