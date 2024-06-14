Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Cap of $82.98 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $82.98 million and $4.89 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,179.39 or 0.99970320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0813019 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,607,278.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.