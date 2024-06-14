Acala Token Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $82.03 million and $4.27 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.01 or 1.00113727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0813019 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,607,278.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

