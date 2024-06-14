ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

ACVA opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 78,259 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,406,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 817,777 shares of company stock worth $14,961,989. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after buying an additional 1,011,236 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,385,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after buying an additional 393,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

