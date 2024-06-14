Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 834.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $11.28 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

About Adevinta ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.