Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 834.0 days.
Adevinta ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $11.28 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.
About Adevinta ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adevinta ASA
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.