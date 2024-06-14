ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.85

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1717887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

