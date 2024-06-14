Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,116.0 days.
Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance
Shares of AEDFF stock remained flat at $67.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $68.00.
About Aedifica NV/SA
