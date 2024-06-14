Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Sells £5,442.93 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.73), for a total value of £5,442.93 ($6,931.02).

Afentra Stock Performance

LON:AET opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.81. Afentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.65 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62.54 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £124.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

