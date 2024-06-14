AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
MITT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 164,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,883. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
