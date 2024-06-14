AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

MITT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 164,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,883. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MITT. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

