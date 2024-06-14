AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 2.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.83. 6,602,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 11,391,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $3,655,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

