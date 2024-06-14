Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 225.8% in May

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the May 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 839.5 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Akzo Nobel stock remained flat at $67.75 during trading hours on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.
About Akzo Nobel
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.