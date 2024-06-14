Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 225.8% in May

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the May 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 839.5 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Akzo Nobel stock remained flat at $67.75 during trading hours on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

