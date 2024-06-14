Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Trimmed by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. 680,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

