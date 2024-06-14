Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.03

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.05. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 364,098 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $221.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 37,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,275,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 233,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

