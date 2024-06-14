Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 0.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.17. 4,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

