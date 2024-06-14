Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 243.9% in May

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Shares of Aluf stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015. Aluf has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Aluf Company Profile
