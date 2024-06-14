Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 243.9% in May

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Aluf stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015. Aluf has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

