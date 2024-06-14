ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $439.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,611,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 413.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

