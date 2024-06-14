Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Amada Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $796.52 million for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

