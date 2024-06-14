AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 15,897,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 38,303,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

